Travel the world at weekend film festival

The second annual film festival highlighting travel and lifestyle films from all over the world will take place in Limassol this weekend.

The Travel Filmfest, which opens on Friday, will see carefully selected films made by both professionals and enthusiasts compete and screen in front of a live audience.

“The festival collects the best travel and lifestyle films to screen,” festival founder Valery Shanin, also an enthusiastic travel film maker who has organised film festivals in Russia, said.

“The festival is also open for locals to come along and we would very much appreciate their support in coming to watch these great films”.

There are a number of categories in competition including Best Travel Feature Film, in which The Great Indian Road Movie (India-Sohan Lal) will participate.

The film tells the story of a nine-year-old blind boy who lives in Kerala, depicting his desire to see and to know the truth about his life. The boy’s father, with the help of some well-wishers, arranges for a cornea transplantation surgery which brings life back to his eyes.

The Road to Vagator (Australia) by Nick Bolton will compete in the Best Travel Short section. In it a man is issued a series of challenges by an unknown person and he has no option but to carry them out. This takes him from London to Sydney, via Dubai, Mumbai, Goa, Kerala and Hong Kong.

In the Best Travel Animated Short, Katie Garibaldi’s Star in the East (USA) sees the folk songwriter’s majestically produced original song from her new album Home Sweet Christmas feature in a creatively inspired music video.

From Cyprus, in the Best Travel Feature Documentary category, Life Begins at 90 featuring 95-year-old WWII veteran Ray Woolley will compete.

Ray’s approach to healthy ageing as the world’s oldest active scuba diver and a WWII veteran is inspirational. He broke his own Guinness world record on September 1, 2018, in Cyprus. During the war Ray travelled the Mediterranean with the navy and was one of the first of the allied forces to land on Rhodes, after the Germans left in May 1945.

In this section, Vladimir Shuvannikov Pyotr Kozlov’s Secrets of the Lost City (Russia) will also participate. Pyotr Kozlov is an outstanding traveller and geographer. His life is like an adventure novel and he spent 17 years on expeditions across Central Asia and charted hundreds of thousands of square kilometers of unknown land.

He became the first European in history to be invited by the Dalai Lama to visit Lhasa.

The aim of the Travel FilmFest is to promote all types of travel and identify and support independent filmmakers around the world.

“At our annual meeting artists, filmmakers, actors and producers can meet with travel enthusiasts, display their films on a big screen and participate in seminars, workshops and festive events,” a festival spokesman said.

Travel FilmFest

At the Poseidonia hotel in Limassol October 19 to 21. A number of directors are expected to accompany their films to the event. For more info: www.travelfilmfest.com, Tickets are available from: filmfreeway.com/TravelFilmFest/tickets