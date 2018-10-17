Two men sentenced to jail over narcotics bust

Two men, 37 and 52, were sentenced to jail by the Limassol criminal court on Wednesday for importing, possessing and intending to sell drugs.

One man, 37, was sentenced to seven and half years in prison, while the 52-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Police said that the two men were discovered on May 9, 2017, when traffic officers stopped their vehicle for examination on the Limassol-Paphos motorway.

At the time, authorities found a total of 624 g of methamphetamines in the vehicle, when officers stopped their vehicle.

The 37-year-old had attempted to escape, after grabbing an envelope from under the passenger’s seat. An officer pursued him, but was unable to catch him. He was found sometime later, without the envelope.

During examinations on the vehicle, police discovered approximately 500g of methamphetamines in the car, while during investigations at the home of the 37-year-old, police found approximately three grammes of methamphetamines.

Police said that during investigations at the 51-year-old’s home another 121g of the same drug were found.