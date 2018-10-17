UNHCR Cyprus to screen Weiwei film on refugees

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cyprus has arranged for the screening of ‘Human Flow’ a documentary by renowned artist Ai Weiwei, on refugees.

Human Flow has been screened in select theatres around the world, and UNHCR’s Office in Cyprus brings the film to Cypriot audiences for its premiere one-night-only screening in Nicosia on October 26.

“In this epic documentary, world-renowned contemporary artist Ai Weiwei, who himself grew up as a refugee, takes us across 23 countries to witness the global journeys of millions of men, women and children who are forced to flee their homes,” a press statement said.

“I’m eager to understand what is really happening…We are one. Humanity is one,” said the artist.

Entrance to the screening, which will be held at The Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia, is free.

The film will be screened in English, with Greek subtitles.