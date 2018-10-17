UNHCR Cyprus to screen Weiwei film on refugees

October 17th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

UNHCR Cyprus to screen Weiwei film on refugees

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cyprus has arranged for the screening of ‘Human Flow’ a documentary by renowned artist Ai Weiwei, on refugees.

Human Flow has been screened in select theatres around the world, and UNHCR’s Office in Cyprus brings the film to Cypriot audiences for its premiere one-night-only screening in Nicosia on October 26.

“In this epic documentary, world-renowned contemporary artist Ai Weiwei, who himself grew up as a refugee, takes us across 23 countries to witness the global journeys of millions of men, women and children who are forced to flee their homes,” a press statement said.

“I’m eager to understand what is really happening…We are one. Humanity is one,” said the artist.

Entrance to the screening, which will be held at The Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia, is free.

 

The film will be screened in English, with Greek subtitles.

 

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close