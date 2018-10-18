5th AUTOdeals in Limassol

The 5th AUTOdeals weekend in Nicosia, organised by the Pilakoutas Group, took place last weekend, and the event will continue in Limassol next weekend. Each year surpasses the last as more and more people take part, making this the largest event of its kind and an ideal escape for car enthusiasts, for those eager for a new purchase and even for motorcycle fanatics.

Visitors can discover all the latest models by BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover and Nissan at the BMW showroom in Limassol on the 20th and 21st of October from 10:00 to 17:00. They will also have the chance to drive both new and used models that they are interested in.

Additionally, the AUTOdeals weekend is the best opportunity for people who are looking for an attractive bargain with test-drive vehicles on offer, which have the Pilakoutas Group guarantee, at a very affordable price.

Don’t miss the chance to escape into a world of cars and to enjoy all the Pilakoutas Group has to offer.

For more information please call 77771600.