Bank of Cyprus Cobalt Air annoucement

Bank of Cyprus announced on Thursday that all customers who used their BoC cards to buy tickets from Cobalt Air to travel after October 17, 2018, have a right for a refund.
Affected customers can apply here
Send this to a friend
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.