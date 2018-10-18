Century Travel announces cruises from Limassol

Century Travel, the only cruise specialists in Cyprus are pleased to announce 13 new exciting cruise sailings from Limassol with Marella Cruises (formally Thomson Cruises) for Winter 2019/20.

Vicky Lewis, Head of Operations for Century Travel said ‘ Since Thomson stopped sailing from Limassol in 2017, we have worked hard to put plans in place for them to return to the island. In 2017, we had over 1600 passengers from Cyprus cruise with Thomson from Limassol and now we are excited for them to return as Marella Cruises in 2019 and 2020’

Neil Duncan, Head of Trading and Planning at Marella Cruises said ‘We are delighted to be announcing our return to Cyprus with a total of 13 roundtrip sailings from Limassol for the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020. We recognise the popularity of Marella with cruisers from Cyprus and look forward to continue working with Century Travel to make the sailings a success’

The sailings will be on the Marella Dream and the Marella Celebration. Both are All Inclusive ships and will be offering cruises to Egypt, Israel and the Greek Islands including a Christmas departure for 2019. Sailings will be available to book from 8th November and early booking discounts will be available from Century Travel. For more information on the itineraries and dates information can be found here: http://centurycyprus.com/marella-cruises-limassol-itineraries/

Century Travel are also hosting Cyprus’ first ever Cruise Show, where bonus offers will also be available for the Limassol cruises. Details are available on their website www.centurycyprus.com