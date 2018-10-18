CMP locates human remains at a site in the north

The remains of one missing person were located on Thursday during excavations in the village of Ayios Ermolaos in the north.

A statement issued by the Office of the Greek Cypriot Member to the Committee of Missing Persons (CMP) said excavations were currently underway in Arsos, Dikomo, Morphou and Nicosia.

It added that so far the remains of 896 missing persons were identified from both communities and were given to the families for a proper funeral. A total of 1,230 places where missing persons are believed to have been buried have been excavated by CMP and remains were found in only 336 locations.

The CMP made an appeal to anyone who might have information on missing persons to contact the following numbers : +357 22 400142 or 22 400181