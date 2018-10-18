Cobalt’s licences officially revoked, not just suspended

Cobalt’s commercial and operating licences have been revoked, a government official clarified on Thursday.

Alecos Michaelides, permanent secretary at the transport ministry told the Cyprus Mail that the Air Transport Licencing Authority had cancelled the budget airline’s licences.

An official letter of notification would be delivered to the company on Friday, he added.

Michaelides was being asked to clarify conflicting reports in the media that authorities had merely suspended the air carrier’s license.

Earlier in the day, Cobalt’s board chairman Grigoris Diakos suggested that civil aviation might suspend their licence rather than revoke it entirely.

He said suspending the licence could help the company continue its search for new investors, who might otherwise be discouraged if the airline lacked an operating licence.