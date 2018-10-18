Leaders to meet on October 26

October 18th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Leaders to meet on October 26

The two Cypriot leaders are to meet on October 26 at 10am, it was announced on Thursday night.

A statement from Unficyp saidthe Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, “would host a meeting of the Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akıncı, at the Chief of Mission Residence in the United Nations Protected Area on 26 October at 10:00 hrs”.

Earlier in the day Akinci said he wanted the meeting to take place before the end of the month prior to his trip to Turkey.

