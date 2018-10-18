London’s black taxi cabs to launch in Paris next year

October 18th, 2018

By June 2019 you should be able to flag down black cabs in Paris

London’s black taxi cabs will hit the streets of Paris next year as the Chinese Geely-owned London Electric Vehicle Company continues its global expansion of the famous models.

In 2017, the firm picked Amsterdam as its first foreign destination for the new electric version of the taxi and it has since announced expansion plans to Oslo, Berlin and Hamburg.

The taxi should be transporting Parisians in the first half of 2019 once negotiations with the favoured importer are concluded, the firm said in a statement.

“Given the air pollution difficulties facing French cities, we are very much looking forward to giving both drivers and passengers new options in Paris following a very positive reception on the streets,” said Chief Executive Chris Gubbey.

“This truly bolsters our European position and we look forward to serving the cities of France alongside those in Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.”

