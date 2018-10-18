National Guard chief attends US conference against extremism

National Guard Chief, Lieutenant General Elias Leontaris this week took part in the international Chief of Defence conference on countering violent extremist organisations held at Ford Belvoir, Virginia following the invitation of US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph F Dunford.

On the conference’s sidelines, Leontaris held bilateral meetings with Jordan’s Armed Forces chief and Lieutenant General Richard Clarke, the US Director for Strategic Plans and Policy.

The National Guard chief also held contacts with his counterparts from the US, Israel, Bulgaria, Italy, Egypt and Germany as well as with Admiral Apostolakis, chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff and General Kostarakos, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee.

Leontaris’ visit to the US concluded with a meeting with President of the American Hellenic Institute Nick Larigakis and Endy Zemenides, Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council.

The Cypriot National Guard Chief also laid a wreath in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington.