Personal injury claim time limit in Atlanta

Living with a personal injury can be extremely challenging. After an accident, many victims have to endure financial hardship while trying to recover due to medical bills and lost wages. Moreover, an injury can cause severe emotional damage including mental anguish, severe anxiety, and even a loss of society.

However, no one should have to suffer due to another person’s negligence or careless actions. If you’ve sustained a personal injury in Georgia it helps to understand some of the laws that could affect your case.

Types of personal injury lawsuits in Georgia

Personal injury lawsuits across the US are civil cases based on negligence, strict liability or intentional wrong.

Negligence: The regular basis for personal injury claims throughout the US is negligence. In these cases, the careless actions of another person cause an accident that harms an innocent party.

Car accident claims provide an excellent example of how negligence works in injury claims. Since all drivers have a responsibility to exercise reasonable care behind the wheel, when they neglect to meet this duty and cause a collision, any injured party has a right to recoup their losses.

However, negligence reaches far beyond auto collision claims and is the basis for liability in most injury suits, including medical malpractice, workplace injury, and slip and fall accidents.

Strict Liability: Another basis for injury claims is strict liability, which holds manufacturers and designers accountable for injuries stemming from defective products. These cases require you to show that the product was unreasonably dangerous when used as intended. Strict liability could also hold pet owners responsible for dog bites and attacks.

Intentional Wrongs: The final basis for personal injury claims is intentional wrongs, which involves legal wrongs that are committed on purpose. For instance, if someone intentionally hits you, even as a joke, you might be able to win a lawsuit for battery. Other common intentional wrongs include assault and false imprisonment.

The statute of limitations for personal injury claims

Regardless of basis, all personal injury lawsuits have a statute of limitations, which is a filing period that usually starts running on the day of your injury. Failure to meet the deadline may result in you waiving your right to legal remedy and financial compensation.

In Georgia’s civil court system, the statute of limitations for personal injury claims is two years. However, injury claims against a city or county agency have a time limit of six months from the date of the accident.

How filing a personal injury lawsuit can help you

Depending on your circumstances, filing a personal injury claim could help you recover the financial compensation you need to get back on your feet. The losses for your case could include payment for your medical bills, lost wages, and pay for your pain and suffering.

Consulting with a personal injury lawyer in Atlanta could give you a better understanding of the benefits available for your case. Just remember that you only have two years to file a claim, so the sooner you get started, the better.