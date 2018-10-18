Ryanair annouces Cobalt rescue fares

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced on Thursday it has launched rescue fares on a number of its Paphos routes to accommodate stranded Cobalt customers.

Cypriot customers and visitors can fly from Paphos to/from Chania, London Stansted, Tel Aviv, and Thessaloniki at fares starting from just €14.99 for travel from November 2018 to March 2019, and from only €29.99 for travel in October.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website but must be booked by midnight Friday, the airline said.

“Cypriot customers and visitors can continue to enjoy the lowest fares and most reliable service with Ryanair and we’ve released rescue fares to assist stranded Cobalt Air customers,” Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said.

Route from Paphos to: October Winter

CHANIA €36.99 €14.99

LONDON STANSTED €40.99 €30.99

TEL AVIV €29.99 €19.99

THESSALONIKI €48.99 €26.99