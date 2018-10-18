Ryanair annouces Paphos-Berlin flight

October 18th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 0 comments

Ryanair annouces Paphos-Berlin flight

Low-cost carrier Ryanair on Thursday announced a new route from Paphos to Berlin, with a twice-weekly service commencing in April 2019.

The flight will be a part of Ryanair’s Summer 2019 schedule.

“Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Paphos route to Berlin Tegel, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice-weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule.” Said Nikolas Lardis, sales and marketing manager for the Eastern Mediterranean.

To celebrate, the airline said it was releasing seats for sale from just €14.99 for travel from November to February, which are available for booking until midnight Thursday (October 18).

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close