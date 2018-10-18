Two arrested in connection with contract fraud

Two employees of a telephone company, aged 44 and 45, were arrested on Thursday in connection with a case of forged contracts, and the illegal selling of electronic goods redeemed from vouchers they received through the scam.

Police are still searching for a third individual, aged 33, who is involved suspected of being involved in the case.

According to the police, between January and August 2018, the 44-year-old currently in police custody and the 33-year-old who is still wanted, forged new telephone contracts for which they received vouchers from the company where they were employed at the time.

The employees redeemed the vouchers they received at an electronics store, purchasing products worth around €140,000.

Police investigations found that these products were then sold to the 44-year-old at a lower price, and he would then re-sell the products online at market price.