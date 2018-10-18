What is a work-restricted driver’s licence?

Operating under the influence (OUI) is a mistake that can have some long-term consequences that affect your career, finances, and your social life, but normally, jail time, fines, and legal fees are not the worst part of an OUI conviction.

Alcohol impaired driving accidents alone cost the United States an estimated $44 billion in tangible losses in 2010, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If jail time and fines were the worst punishment an offender would face for an OUI conviction, that number would probably be much higher.

The legislature realised that the worst punishment that could be imposed on an offender, for committing OUI, is suspending the offender’s driver’s licence. You simply don’t appreciate the ability to get in the car and drive wherever you choose until it has been taken away. For first-time OUI offenders, their licence will only be suspended for a year. For repeat offenders, it can be suspended for multiple years. Some good news is that certain OUI offenders are eligible for a work-restricted driver’s licence.

Hardship licence in Massachusetts

When your licence is suspended after an OUI charge or conviction, you do have the ability to apply for a hardship licence, which is also commonly referred to as a work-restricted driver’s licence. A hardship licence gives you the ability to drive for 12 predetermined hours a day, for example 6 A.M. to 6 P.M., for seven days a week. Driving outside the predetermined period of time is considered a crime. The purpose of this type of licence is to allow OUI offenders to go to work, school, or to medical appointments, in some instances.

Can anyone with a suspended licence get a hardship licence?

Under Mass.Gen.Laws ch.90§24D, hardship licences are issued at the sole discretion of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles(RMV). As such, there are certain criteria that both first time OUI offenders and repeat OUI offenders must meet in order to obtain a hardship licence. Additionally, you will have to apply for a hardship licence by attending an RMV hearing in person, but there are some critical differences between a court of law and an RMV hearing.

RMV hearings in Massachusetts

First, the RMV representative deciding the hearing is under no obligation to approve your application, even if you meet all of the criteria to get approved. Moreover, the RMV hearing officer will consider other factors about your background such as your criminal and driving history to name a few.

However, despite being an ideal candidate, you need to have solid documentation from your employer, school, or doctor that demonstrates your need for a work-restricted licence in order to be approved, because hardship licences unlike their counterpart are based on need, not privilege, meaning, you cannot apply for a hardship licence simply, because you want to drive. You need to have a verifiable reason that demonstrates why you should be issued hardship licence.

What documents do I need from my school or employer?

If you are applying for a hardship licence for work, one thing you will need to obtain is a letter from your employer, on letterhead, that includes your work hours and your need for the hardship licence in order to maintain your employment, and the letter cannot be more than 30 days old. If you are applying for a hardship licence for school, you will need to provide documentation from the school, listing your class times.

In addition to this documentation, you will have to provide proof of any public transportation that is available that goes to and from your work or school. The RMV hearing officer will consider whether public transportation is a viable option. The presentation of your documents and any other relevant information to the RMV hearing officer is a crucial factor in your success, which is why many people will elect to have an OUI attorney assist them in the process.