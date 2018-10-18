Woman in prize winning photo dies in the north

Turkish Cypriot Nevcihan Olusum – the woman whose pain of losing her husband during the 1964 events in Cyprus was captured by war photographer Don McCullin – died on Thursday at the age of 87 in Pentayia in the north.

Olusum’s husband was killed in March 1964 by Greek Cypriots during the intercommunal strife.

The photo of her mourning for her dead husband was taken by McCullin in Gaziveren, a small village west of Morphou.

McCullin, who at the time was commissioned by The Observer and Life magazine, won the World Press Photo of the Year award in 1964 for that photo.