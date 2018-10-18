Workers stage second impromptu strike at port

Around 80 workers at the Eurogate Container Terminal at Limassol port went on an impromptu work stoppage on Thursday morning citing, among other things, safety issues.

The work stoppage started at 6.30am by members of trade unions who are also involved in negotiations for their collective agreement with the company’s management, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Among the problems that led to the strike are reportedly delays to the procedure but also safety issues in the workplace.

Unions reps are currently in consultations with the company.

This is the second work stoppage at the port this week.

On Wednesday, workers from P&O Maritime Cyprus stopped working between 3pm and 5pm, saying their working conditions are difficult, and that they work long hours and shifts.

Their unions had said that there has been no change in working conditions despite four-month long efforts to reach an agreement.

That strike ended when the labour ministry mediated with the unions and decided to find an interim solution to their problems by Monday.