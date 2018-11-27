Shipping ministry launches photo competition

The deputy ministry of shipping has launched a photo competition in cooperation with the Cyprus Marine Club and the support of the Cyprus Photographic Society.

The photo competition entitled: ‘Cyprus: The Shipping Star of the Mediterranean’, aims at raising public awareness regarding Cyprus shipping and to attract public interest regarding the Cypriot maritime tradition. It also aims to enrich the archive of the Shipping Deputy Ministry with unique and innovative images for its upcoming promotional campaigns.

The competition – launched this week – will run until January 11, 2019 and is open to persons over 18.

All images should be related to merchant shipping and/or the Cyprus maritime tradition. Participants may submit up to five colour and/or black and white images. Images should be the original work of the entrants. Photos that have received awards in other competitions or have already been publicly posted will not be accepted. Participation in the competition is free of charge.

A five-member committee will choose the three best photos. The first prize is €500, second €250 and third €125. The three winners will also receive an engraved glass trophy. The awards are sponsored by Fleet Management Limited, Nicosia and ÖL Shipping Group, Limassol.

The winners will receive their awards during the annual reception of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, which will be held on February 4 in Limassol in conjunction with a photo exhibition where the winning photo and other selected images that took part in the competition will be exhibited.

For more information: http://www.dms.gov.cy

The participation form may be found at: http://www.dms.gov.cy/dms/dms.nsf/All/9C2F93C1520D18D4C22583510024796A/$file/terms%20and%20conditions.pdf