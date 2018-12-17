Balothizer’s Cretan music from hell

Festive bazaars and parties have taken over the island as we draw closer to Christmas but if you can’t bear to hear about another festive gig look no further: a gig by the electrifying Balothizer band.

After their explosive appearance at the Fengaros Festival this year, the power trio of Balothizer return to Cyprus from North London to present their debut album Cretan Music from Hell. Influenced by the multiculturalism of North London, an area where cultures fuse together, Haringey was the birthplace of Balothizer’s amalgamation of a dynamic, ethereal music, which the band dub as Post Cretan.

Their concept? To bring the traditional music and poetry of the island of Crete and breathe into it a modern and powerful heaviness, creating an edgy and ethereal new sound.

Creating the band was the brainchild of bassist and percussionist Pavlos Mavromatakis and lute player and guitarist Nikos Ziarkas. Having been active in the Cretan Folk music scene for years, Pavlos and Nikos enlisted the skills of Stephen J Payne, a London-born multi-instrumentalist with a deep background of world music and western styles to bring the power necessary for this exciting new genre.

Their following however has come up with the tagline that defines their unique and powerful style of music… Cretan Music from Hell. Their concert at Savino Live on December 20 will give anyone a break from Christmas carols and present fresh sounds.

Live performance by electric power trio from North London. December 20. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9pm. Tel: 99-860304