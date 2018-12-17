Man arrested for child pornography

December 17th, 2018

A 20-year-old was remanded for four days by the Nicosia district court on Monday in connection to a case involving the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday, after Europol notified police that the suspect, whose identity was later established by the cybercrime unit, had sent a number of pictures containing child pornographic content via the internet.

Police confiscated three mobile phones from the man’s home found during a search on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has reportedly admitted to the authorities of committing the offences he is charged with.

 

