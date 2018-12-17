Police seeking would-be robbers (updated)

Police in Limassol were trying to locate the perpetrators of a botched robbery outside a department store on Monday, which saw one man injured.

The injured man worked for a security company and had just picked up the weekend proceeds from Super Home Centre in Mesa Yiotnia at 11.50am when he was attacked by a hooded individual wielding a crowbar.

The incident took place in the parking lot as customers looked on in disbelief.

A security video shows the guard, wearing a helmet, walking out of the store as a red or burgundy Pajero pulls up about five metres away.

A hooded man jumps out from the left rear door and starts battering the guard with a crowbar. The guard falls to the ground and loses his helmet but does not let go of the cash satchel.

The perpetrator abandons the fight and returns to the car as a second man, who was behind the wheel of the Pajero, jumps out wielding what appears to be a pistol. Meanwhile, the guard got up and tossed the satchel into the security van.

The armed man ran towards the guard but quickly realized the money is gone so he returned to the Pajero and drove off.

Reports said the man fired two shots with what was an air pistol.

Police found the Pajero burning not far from the scene. They later determined that its plates were fake.

The security guard was taken to hospital though his injuries did not appear to be serious.