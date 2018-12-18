Ireland donates €25,000 to CMP

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to Ireland for its latest donation of €25,000.

This brings the Irish financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €350,000 over the past 12 years, it said.

“This contribution to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus will support the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” a statement said.

So far, 923 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials. The CMP relies on donor support.