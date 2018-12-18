Majority of tourists satisfied with Cyprus holiday, would return – survey

The majority of tourists who visited Cyprus between June and September 2018 said they were satisfied to a great extent with their stay, a survey commissioned by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) has shown.

The survey took place at the island’s two international airports in the cities of Larnaca and Paphos.

It showed that tourists chose Cyprus as their holiday destination because of the sunny weather and the sea, the tranquillity and the attractiveness of the environment, the hospitality, its cuisine and culture.

Visitors during the period under review were ‘very satisfied’ overall with 62 per cent saying they were ‘fully satisfied’, giving Cyprus 5 out of 5 for the total experience. Thirty-five per cent more gave the island a 4 out of 5. Only 0.2 per cent gave a rating of 1 or 2

In addition, some 28 per cent said they chose Cyprus because they had visited the island in the past or because friends and relatives had suggested it.

As for whether they themselves would recommend it to others back home, 89 per cent said they would. This rose to 94 per cent among Brits. Also, 92 per cent said they would return in the next three or four years, rising to 96 per cent for Russian visitors, and lower – 83 per cent – among Scandinavians.

More than 95 per cent of the tourists stayed in the government-controlled areas, while only 2.2 per cent stayed in the north with another 2 per cent staying on both sides. In 2018, the share of those staying in the north by tourist market was greater in the case of visitors from Germany at 6.7 per cent.

Three of four tourists stayed in licensed hotels and apartments compared with seven out of ten in 2017. Of these, one quarter opted for all-inclusive hotels. This figure was higher for Scandinavian visitors at 41 per cent and lowest among Greeks 2 per cent.

Around 10 per cent of visitors stayed in rented villas compared with 14.6 per cent last year.

Of those surveyed, 85 per cent said Cyprus had been their first choice of holiday. The remaining 15 per cent said Greece, Spain, Turkey and Italy were among their first choices before Cyprus.