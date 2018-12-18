OUC explores impact of cultural heritage

Open University of Cyprus (OUC) is now participating in a new research programme titled Exploring European Cultural Heritage for Higher Education and Social Responsibility in Higher Education (EU_CUL), funded by the Erasmus+ programme.

The project will study the ways in which, and the extent to which, universities and social partners are active in strengthening and promoting European cultural heritage in the wider context of lifelong learning.

Assistant Professor of Adult Education and Coordinator of the postgraduate programmes Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning and Adult Education for Social Change (Erasmus Mundus International Master) Maria Gravani is leading the OUC research team.

EU_CUL has secured €280,000 funding in the framework of the Erasmus+ KA2-Cooperation for Innovation and the Exchange of Good Practices – KA203 – Strategic Partnerships for Higher Education programmes, and has a duration of three years. Project coordinator is University of Lower Silesia (Poland), while OUC, Leiden University (Netherlands), University of Gothenburg (Sweden), and University of Málaga (Spain) are the consortium partners.