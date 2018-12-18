Rainfall surpasses average for the period

From October 1 until Tuesday rainfall levels across the island reached 108 per cent of the average levels for the period, the met office announced on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of December until Tuesday morning, the met office added, rainfall levels reached 96 per cent of the monthly average, while in just one day, from 8am Monday until 8am on Tuesday, an average of five millimetres of rainfall was recorded island-wide.

In Nicosia, rainfall levels are at 127 per cent of the monthly average, the met office said, adding that the corresponding figure for Limassol is 81 per cent, while Larnaca is at 123 per cent and Paphos at 190 per cent.

Reservoirs across the island were boosted by a total inflow of 806,000 cubic metres following the heavy rains over the weekend, it was reported on Monday, with the Trimiklini reservoir overflowing.

With a total capacity of 340,000 cubic metres of water, the Trimiklini reservoir, whose water is used mainly for the irrigation of the community’s orchards, is the second to overflow this year, after that of Klirou last week.