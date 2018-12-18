Row breaks out after Elam donates jackets to school kids

The parent’s association of a Paphos primary school was outraged on Tuesday after the far-right Elam party said it had visited the facility with their cooperation and donated jackets for poor Greek children.

A statement posted on the party’s website last Wednesday said members of the party’s Paphos branch visited the First Primary School in Yeroskipou “where, after contacting the parent’s association, they delivered jackets for Greek children from poor families.”

The parents issued a statement saying it was saddened by the “deceitful political exploitation” of its indiscriminate constant concern and care for poor children.

“Our school’s parent’s association always affords generous help to all children without exception,” the statement said.

It strongly denied cooperating with any political party, “nor do we recognise the contribution Elam says it made to our school.”

“We had absolutely no cooperation or understanding with any member of a political party, as it has been falsely reported in the announcement that was made public,” the parents said.

It noted that the contribution in question was a private initiative and all needy children of the school were helped with no exception.

The parents said members of the association were also included in a photo that accompanied the Elam statement without their permission and a complaint had been filed with the police.

Other parties condemned Elam’s act as racist.

Elam issued a response in the afternoon, ignoring the fact that it had separated pupils into Greeks and others in its statement last Wednesday.

“If it is a crime to give help to those living in poverty, to give food, clothing, medicine, stationery, jackets and bags to poor pupils, to cover medical exams, to donate firefighting systems to various communities, then condemn us because we are guilty,” the party said.

It accused its detractors of serving ulterior interests “because it made the great mistake, according to them, of giving jackets to poor pupils.”

The party said its accusers served all that was corrupt in the country, the rotten establishment, adding that Elam was not and would never be on the take, stealing public money through opaque procedures.

“On the contrary, we have learned to spend our money on a daily basis, not just in the run up to elections, to provide help to our destitute compatriots.”