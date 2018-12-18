Ever wondered why womanisers are often called Don Juan? Your opportunity to discover by stepping into his world arises as this fictional character comes to life in Theatro Ena’s latest production The Last Days of Don Juan.

Don Juan’s legend was brought into existence by the Spanish dramatist Tirso de Molina in his play The Trickster of Seville and the Stone Guest, teaching life-changing lessons about paying for sins before death. This timeless fictional hero is a seducer, a liar and a dishonourable man, who according to theatre critics simultaneously provokes both admiration and aversion.

Since its initial staging, dozens of playwrights, writers and creatives have gained inspiration from this legendary character and many adapted Don Juan’s adventures and extravagant lifestyle, creating numerous spin-offs. French playwright Moliere’s classic Dom Juan drew inspiration from Molina’s character and it is from this tale that the Cypriot production kicks off.

“Under the unique direction of Andreas Christodoulides based on various adaptions of the classical work, the production has content that’s obvious and clear with deeper internal meanings,” commented clinical psychologist and drama-therapist Athos Erotokritou.

He added that “the dramatic power of Moliere’s Don Juan, who with his own writing presents a work of global repertoire, is a comedy with a tragic and dark psychodynamic depth of a pathological pleasure hunter”.

The Last Days of Don Juan

Theatre performance. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December. Theatro Ena, Nicosia. 8.30pm and 7pm on Sundays. Tel: 22-348203