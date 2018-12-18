Turkey role in refugee numbers highlighted by House president

December 18th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Turkey’s role in the increasing flow of refugees to Cyprus during the past year was highlighted by House president Demetris Syllouris in his meeting on Tuesday with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Katja Saha.

Syllouris referred to relevant data which he says proves that illegal trafficking networks that are operational in the region use Turkey as a base.

He added that Cypriot people are in a position to understand the refugee crisis, having been themselves refugees following the 1974 war, and called upon the UN Office for Refugees to assist efforts to curb the phenomenon by applying pressure on Turkey.

Saha responded by assuring Syllouris of UN efforts towards the resolution of the crisis, with both parties agreeing that there is a need for better coordination and cooperation on a regional and global level.

