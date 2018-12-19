Christmas bonus approved for large families

December 19th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by the minister of labour for payment of a €100 Christmas bonus to mothers in large families.

The total discretionary expenditure comes to €1,644,800.

Large families are defined as those with four children or more.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for establishing a scheme to provide a ‘movement allowance’ to persons suffering from thalassaemia.

The allowance is designed to cover part of thalassaemia patients’ travel expenses when visiting public hospitals for treatment.

The scheme will go live as of January 1.

