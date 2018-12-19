Costas Varotsos: from the urban space to the gallery

Leaving his artistic stamp on public urban spaces around the globe including those in Greece, Switzerland and the United States, the much-admired Greek sculptor Costas Varotsos is known for creations of cutting-edge steel and glass. Now, leaving the public space behind for a brief moment, the established artist is presenting his work in a museum venue.

Alpha CK Art Gallery is bringing Varotsos, who has been exhibiting his work publicly for years, to their space to showcase pieces from 1990 until today. Tracing his artistic portfolio, the exhibition has been put together under the initiative of the gallery at a time when Varotsos’ legendary mega sculpture ‘The Poet’ has been moved to the Nicosia Municipality.

A six-metre high glass sculpture that is 36-years-old is back in the spotlight having been repositioned in Eleftheria Square in what is the artist’s usual display environment, the urban space. Also known for his huge ‘The Runner’ sculpture in Athens, Varotsos’ exhibition offers a different view of his work.

The first solo exhibition in Cyprus of Varotsos has been open since early December and there is a week left to get a glimpse of the artist’s creations. If you happen to miss it, head to the Nicosia Municipality square to view his grand sculpture in its natural element.

Costas Varotsos

First solo exhibition of Costas Varotsos. Until December 22. Alpha CK Art gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm -7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-751325