Deal signed for Larnaca pumping station to ease flooding troubles

A deal for the construction of a pumping station which is expected to solve problems with flooding in Larnaca has been signed by the municipality and the sewerage board.

“The agreement, signed at the offices of the sewerage board, provides for the construction of an S9 pumping station, the installation of rainwater transport pipes and the execution of related works. The construction is expected to last for 65 weeks, while the estimated cost of the pumping station is around €8 million,” the municipality announced on Wednesday.

The municipality believes the station will solve flooding of the problematic Mitropolis- Chrysopolitissa area. Work on this important project is expected to start immediately.

It has already been delayed by 12 years as it was supposed to be carried out with the completion of a flood channel in 2006. The pumping station was to be connected to the channel to transport rainwater but its construction was abandoned for economic reasons.

Despite the fact that the channel solved the problem with flooding in the wider area, the Mitropolis – Chrysopolitissa area continued to flood every time it rained heavily because it is below the channel level and the water does not naturally flow to the channel, a problem which is going to be finally solved.

The project foresees the construction of a rainfall collecting network with a total length of 1,100 metres and the construction of a large pumping station which will be able to pump 11 cubic metres per second.

The collecting network will be connected with drains to be constructed by the Larnaca sewerage board in the second phase of the project.

The deal also includes a building to house the pumping station, designed so no aesthetic problems will be created for the surrounding residential area.

Next to the space will be a green area and a children’s play area of 200 square metres, the municipality said.