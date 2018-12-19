December fun at Zaatar

Blending Arabic cuisine with art performances, Zaatar Food Arts is more than just a restaurant: its frequent live music shows and theatre performances add another element to the dining experience with numerous gigs lined up for December.

Zaatar is filling the last two weeks of year with almost daily musical events, starting with swing band Hot Club of Cyprus on Thursday playing French swing in honour of Django Reinhardt, one of the greatest musicians of the twentieth century. The quartet (comprised of Konstantinos Efraimidis -clarinet, Kadir Evre – lead guitar, Huseyin Altan – guitar, Cahit Kutrafali – bass) will perform upbeat, fresh tunes for the sixth time at the venue.

The following day will welcome the Latin tunes of Lucho Mena. Having performed at various parties, embassies, festivals and humanitarian events, the singer’s colourful folklore music of South America will arrive at the heart of old Nicosia for a one-night show.

Continuing the world music tour that Zaatar restaurant seems to be putting together, Saturday’s event will host local band Trio Levante, who along with guest Freideriki Tombazou will take the audience back to the Kafe Amman era with pre-war Rembetika songs. Following the release of their first album, Urban Folk Songs, the band will present a programme that has seen great success over the last three years.

On Christmas Eve, those choosing to eat out will be able to enjoy a piano performance at Zaatar by Marina Michael who will play Christmas music from around the world.

Taking a well-deserved break on the following days, the restaurant’s cultural agenda returns on December 28 with a charity concert called Music, Songs & Spices that aims to help raise money for a young girl Zoe. Singer and performer Katie Economidou will be joined by Alexandros Fokas on the saxophone and Panayiotis Kleitou on the piano for a night of heart-felt music.

It is fitting that the final event of the season and of the year on December 31 will see a belly dance show and champagne showers. So, for those choosing to welcome the New Year out and about and are up for some Middle-Eastern inspired fun, this is an option.

Zaatar music nights

Live performances and shows from French swing to Latin folklore music. Zaatar Food Arts, Nicosia. Various dates in December. Tel: 22-100785