Education and innovation on agenda for new tripartite meeting

The progress achieved so far in the framework of cooperation among Cyprus, Greece and Jordan and the next steps and possible new fields of common interest such as education and innovation will be the focus of the tripartite ministerial meeting among the three countries, taking place on Wednesday with the participation of Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Ayman Safadi, Jordan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgios Katrougalos.

It will also prepare for a summit taking place in Jordan in the first half of 2019.

The meeting will be held at the Presidential Palace and the foreign ministry with the participation of delegations from the three ministries.

According to a press release by the foreign ministry, Safadi and Katrougalos, accompanied by Christodoulides, will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades at 12.30. Consultations will continue during a working lunch of the ministers and their delegations. The three ministers will make statements to the press at 2.15pm at the Presidential Palace.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Christodoulides will hold bilateral meetings with his Jordanian counterpart and Katrougalos during which they will discuss the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and Cyprus’ EEZ.