Training for those in financial services

Alexander Professional Studies (APS) is now an official accredited training partner of the UK-based Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).

The CISI is the leading professional body for securities, investment, wealth and financial planning professionals. Founded on the London Stock Exchange in 1992, today the CISI is a global body operating in 104 countries, including Cyprus.

CISI’s qualifications are recognised by the FCA (the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority), the FSSC (the UK’s Financial Services Skills Council) and the Office of Qualifications and Examination Regulation (Ofqual) as the most credible examinations for professionals in the financial services sectors, including risk & asset managers, reconciliation officers, analysts, bankers, mutual funds managers, investment fund managers etc.

APS’ mission is the provision of high-quality education and training to Cyprus-based professionals of various sectors such as those in financial services and investments, compliance and risk management.