A gamer’s paradise weekend

Amidst the Christmas markets and piano recitals comes a gaming event, adding a slightly different note to the month’s festivities. The island’s gaming show will be a cornucopia of cosplay, e-tournaments and the well-known (in the gaming world) concept of the LAN party. Whether you’ve got no idea what this entails or it’s right up your alley, all you need to know is found below.

Meant to be the “ultimate gaming experience” and “the island’s most anticipated gaming and eSports event”, Gameshow Cyprus 2018 is set to be a mega event for all technology and videogame fans. Showcasing the best and most advanced gaming and technological products, the weekend of December 22-23 will be an eSports extravaganza, with big prizes, gaming competitions, and the biggest LAN party ever thrown in Cyprus.

The all-day LAN party is an old-school tradition, which consists of people bringing their own computers at a specified location for an all-night gaming marathon which lasts until the late morning hours. The purpose is not only to play organised multi-player games but also to socialise, discuss, and meet new people. Participants will have the chance to meet like-minded game lovers while playing at an internet speed of up to 10,000Mbps.

And that’s not all: a cosplay competition will also be held, with an award for the best costume that brings a character to life. For those looking for a way to enter the cosplay world, Gameshow Cyprus is holding two workshops with world-class German cosplayer Fenvaria demonstrating a beginner’s guide and an intermediate workshop.

If all of that wasn’t enough, organisers Primetel and Kinx Gaming (a local eSports organisation), have also planned an exhibition/fair featuring a huge variety of stalls by well-known electronics and gaming shops with the latest gaming items and collectibles.

Sounds intriguing? We figure it’s every gamer’s paradise… unless they’re losing. Either way, it’s a promising event bringing something new to the island. Whether it’s your thing or not, it’s encouraging to find diverse events being organised, breaking out of the usual mould.

Game Show Cyprus

Takes place at the Filoxenia Conference Centre, Nicosia, on December 22 and 23. For more information, visit http://gameshowcyprus.com or the Facebook page ‘GameShow Cyprus’. Tickets can be booked through the website and cost €4 per day or €6 for both days.