All-new Lexus ES is Europe’s safest “Large family car” and “Hybrid &Electric” car

Euro NCAP has crowned the all-new, seventh generation Lexus ES as 2018 Best in Class model in the categories “Hybrid and Electric” and “Large Family Car”.

This award follows the 2018 5-star Euro NCAP vehicle safety rating achieved earlier this year by ES, with an outstanding average score of 86.25 – one of the highest scores of all cars tested under the new, more stringent 2018 test regime including cyclist protection AEB.

The new ES integrates the latest version of Lexus Safety System +, the brand’s advanced package of active safety technologies, as well as outstanding passive safety credentials resulting from its ultra-rigid GA-K platform (Global Architecture-K) and 10 airbags as standard.

The latest version of Lexus Safety System + provides new capabilities and expands the driving scenarios in which it can provide added protection for driver and passengers and help prevent an accident from happening. The new features include daytime cyclist detection as part of the comprehensive Pre-Collision System (PCS), as well as night-time pedestrian detection. Lexus Co-Drive, combining Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist, provides SAE level-2 automated driving support – aiming at enhancing safety while the driver remains in control of the vehicle.

Lexus Safety System + is available on 99% of Lexus models sold in Europe, in line with the brand’s commitment to ensure that the benefits of advanced safety technologies are not limited to high-end, high-specification models, but are made available across the board.

