Bar review: Temple bar and café, Paphos

It is a long time since Temple Bar and café in the heart of Paphos gained a reputation for a great night out, a reputation it has managed to keep, fighting off competition from other, newer venues.

Temple opened eight years ago and is primarily a music bar, and a huge supporter of local talent. Regular live music and DJ events keep customers entertained while friendly and efficient staff serve well priced drinks.

If you like rock, reggae, blues and ‘alternative’ music, this is the place to go.

The well-stocked bar includes beer, beer and more beer – seven draft beers including Guinness, Budweiser and Krombacher are on tap to keep customers happy, along with all sorts of whiskey and other drinks and cocktails that you would expect to be served in any pub.

A pint of (any) beer is the venue’s best seller and starts at €3.50 while a large glass of wine is around €5.

Food, such as burgers, pizzas and salads (portions are large) are enjoyable and served from 6pm to 1am, and platters are a popular choice. A meat platter for four is one of the top sellers, and includes sausage, bacon strips, chicken and burgers and is priced at an affordable €15.

The venue has both indoor and outdoor seating and depending on the weather is found in an imposing and beautifully restored old ‘colonial’ building or the large, courtyard-style beer garden to the front – a lovely place to while away lazy summer evenings, while the stone and wood interior, stunning tiled floor and quirky decoration provides a great setting for the cooler months.

Two fireplaces inside the venue ensure it’s a cosy experience (one is usually lit during the winter) and the atmosphere is friendly and sociable. All sorts of people frequent this venue; locals, residents of all nationalities and tourists too. It’s also a favourite with artists, musicians, artisans, painters, sculptures and creatives.

Temple has built up a regular and loyal crowd over almost a decade in operation, not least due to the welcoming nature of the popular Cypriot owner.

Special events, parties and ‘happenings’ are a regular occurrence and are promoted on the venue’s Facebook page.

Temple is all heart, full of character and has a great, friendly vibe. If you haven’t already been, this is a ‘cool’ place to visit and you will wish you’d discovered it earlier.

Temple Bar and Café

Where: 1st April Street, Paphos old town, Paphos

When: daily from 6pm

Contact: 96 727314, www.facebook.com/TemplePub/

Price: Pint of beer from €3.50, large glass of wine €5