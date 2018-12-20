EAC says no power cuts over Christmas

December 20th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

EAC says no power cuts over Christmas

During the festive season electricity supply to those who owe money to the electricity authority will not be cut, it was announced on Thursday.

The decision is valid from December 21 until January 11 and includes all household tariffs, 01, 02 and 08.

Consumers who have been disconnected due to a debt may apply for reconnection at any EAC customer service centre.

The application will be considered according to the ability of the customer to enter a repayment plan.

The authority stated the decision is not valid for those who have been illegally stealing power.

