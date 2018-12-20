Elderly woman dies in house fire

December 20th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 0 comments

Elderly woman dies in house fire

An 86-year-old woman died in Paphos after a fire broke out in her home apparently caused by a kerosene heater.

The fire service was notified at 9am of a fire at a residence on Vasileos Constantinou Street. Firefighters who rushed to the scene found the woman on the floor unconscious with burns to her body.

She was rushed to Paphos general hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police and the fire service were trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze. However, it does look like it had been caused by a kerosene heater, which was next to the woman’s bed.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close