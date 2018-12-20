Elderly woman dies in house fire

An 86-year-old woman died in Paphos after a fire broke out in her home apparently caused by a kerosene heater.

The fire service was notified at 9am of a fire at a residence on Vasileos Constantinou Street. Firefighters who rushed to the scene found the woman on the floor unconscious with burns to her body.

She was rushed to Paphos general hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police and the fire service were trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze. However, it does look like it had been caused by a kerosene heater, which was next to the woman’s bed.

Police have ruled out foul play.