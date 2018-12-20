Evicted tenants had their power cut off illegally

Electricity was illegally cut before the eviction of some 100 tenants from a rundown apartment building in the old town of Nicosia, and was then reconnected after the incident made headlines, the Electricity Authority Cyprus (EAC) said on Thursday.

“The EAC was informed that electricity was cut in the building on the night of December 18, by a caller, but there is a possibility that it might have been cut earlier,” EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told the Cyprus Mail.

She said 20 fuses had been removed from the meters and then reconnected at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

“The person knew what they were doing,” Papadopoulou said.

The EAC had immediately informed police once it was confirmed on Tuesday night that power in the building had been cut off, “but while police investigations are underway, the tenants have been informed that the EAC will ensure electricity provision in the premises until January 11, whatever the case.”

A police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that an investigation was underway: “we are looking into all parameters of the conditions under which the tenants were evicted, including whether there was a court order for the eviction and whether electricity was cut illegally.”

The tenants, mostly foreign nationals, argue that the owners had no right to kick them out since their rental agreements do not expire until next year.

The directors of the company, J.E. Investwise Ltd, maintain that they were forced to take the decision to evict for financial reasons as many tenants failed to pay common expenses and utility bills for long periods and because some of the persons living there were causing public unrest in the area.

The issue came to the fore after news reports that some 100 people living in the building were being given only eight days to find another place to stay causing despair to several tenants who could not afford accommodation elsewhere or who said they were not given enough time to find a new place to live.

The owners of the 24-apartment building near Ohi roundabout told the Cyprus Mail that most of the tenants – around 80 per cent – have been reimbursed and handed over their keys.

Some of the tenants who had been consistent with payments have been given accommodation in other buildings owned by the company.