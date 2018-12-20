Neapolis business school joins EFMD

December 20th, 2018 Education, School news 0 comments

Neapolis business school joins EFMD

The business school of Neapolis University is now a member of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), the world’s largest network of nearly 900 organisations, businesses and universities, and an accreditation body for evaluating the quality of schools and programmes in economics and administration studies.

The participation of the business school of Neapolis University at EFMD, demonstrates the international acceptance and recognition of the university and confirms the extroversion of the university’s community.

 

