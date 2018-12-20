Nissi beach among world’s best city beaches

Ayia Napa’s Nissi Beach has been placed 25th on a list of the world’s top 50 city beaches by Canada’s largest online travel agency Flight Network.

To create the list, more than 1,200 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies from around the world gave their opinion on where it is best to mix sun and sand with city thrills.

Criteria were accessibility, for which the beach scored nine out of 10, and atmosphere and sand and water quality, where Nissi Beach got full marks. It also did well regarding annual days of sunshine, 266, and average water temperature, 21C.

“Locals and tourists flock to this island paradise for its crystal clear waters, soft white sand and gorgeous views. Walk out far into the shallow turquoise ocean and the water will never go above your waist.

Marvel at the Mediterranean flora and fauna, which makes this island a natural haven for many birds,” the agency said about the Cyprus beach.

“Finish off the day at one of the many bars or restaurants in the area. In the summer, the island is a hot spot for concert-goers with world-famous DJ parties,” it added.

At the top of the world’s city beaches list is Bondi Beach in New South Wales, which hosts a myriad of festivals each year and is, according to one of the judges, “the beating heart of Australian surf culture”.

Florida’s Miami Beach comes second and Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro is third.

For more info see www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-city-beaches