Paphos pair plead not guilty in backpack theft

TWO men aged 52 and 37 pleaded not guilty in Paphos district court on Thursday, denying involvement in the alleged theft of €4,000 from a backpack in a parked car in June.

The court scheduled the trial to begin on May 8, and released the two on parole until the hearing.

The suspects put up a €5,000 guarantee each and handed in their travel documents, while their names were placed on the stop list. They will both be required to appear at a police station once a week.

Police investigators found evidence pointing to the 37-year-old, who was arrested on July 21, after which further evidence was found linking the 52-year-old to the case, who was also arrested.