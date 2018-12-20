Police to fire blanks during exercises on Thursday, Friday

December 20th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Police to fire blanks during exercises on Thursday, Friday

Larnaca airport will be used for one of the exercises

The police and the emergency response unit will take part in two exercises on Thursday and Friday, the force has announced.

Zenon 2018 will take place at Vlachos north of the Kamares area in Larnaca, with the participation of police and the emergency response unit from 7pm until 11pm on Thursday.

The exercise will test the actions of Larnaca police in the event of an armed episode. During this time, there will be a mobilisation of police officers, while traffic will also be rerouted. As part of the exercise, dummy weapons will be used and blanks will be fired.

The Ermis 2018 exercise will take place at Larnaca airport from midnight until 2.30am on Friday. It involves a terrorist attack at the check-in area and on board an aircraft.

Police announced there is no need for concern as all services involved in the exercise will take measures to avoid causing any inconvenience to passengers.

The exercise at the airport will be carried out by airport security and the emergency response unit with the support of airport operator Hermes, the fire services, the department of civil aviation and other airport services.

The exercise will not affect any scheduled flights arriving or departing from Larnaca airport. All flights are expected to operate normally and on time.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close