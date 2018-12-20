Significant increase in Ayia Napa Marina East Tower sales

Property sales are steadily rising at the Ayia Napa Marina, the largest development project in the Famagusta district and one of the most ambitious construction works in Cyprus. Over 75% of the Ayia Napa Marina East Tower has already been sold, while great interest has been shown from Russia, the Middle East and Asia, following successful international promotional campaigns.

Ayia Napa Marina CEO, Stavros Caramondanis, emphasises: “The increase in sales demonstrates investor and buyer interest in luxury properties, and especially, properties found in large, iconic developments like the Ayia Napa Marina. This type and style of development attracts international attention, showcasing Ayia Napa as a quality tourism destination, open to significant investments. The completion of the work will not only upgrade the area, but also, the country’s tourism product.”