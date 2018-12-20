Cyberspace on the agenda of trilateral summit

The 5th Trilateral Cyprus-Greece-Israel Summit convenes on Thursday in Beer Sheva, with the main themes of discussion Cyberspace and Innovation.

The summit will focus on cybersecurity, energy security, digital technology and start-up businesses. The Cyprus issue, regional developments and the Middle East peace process are also on the agenda. The United States are expected to be present in the summit through their Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Also, according to an announcement by the Presidency of the Republic, President Anastasiades will start in the morning with bilateral meetings and then attend a trilateral tête-à-tête with the leaders.

The summit takes place in Beer Sheva’s Cyber Center and the three leaders are expected to adopt a Joint Declaration and oversee the signing of several bilateral and trilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

In particular, trilateral MoUs concern cybersecurity and digital technology for smart cities and smart homes. In addition, Cyprus and Israel will sign bilateral MoUs on meteorology and cyber security and a joint declaration on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

The President of Cyprus is accompanied to Israel by the ministers of foreign affairs, and energy and the government spokesman. On the sidelines, a number of bilateral and trilateral ministerial meetings are set to take place.

Also on the margins of the summit, a seminar with young entrepreneurs is being held, in the framework of cooperation which is being established with Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.