The life of Salgado

In its tireless quest to promote an appreciation of photography on the island, Fotodos organisation is putting together a screening, along with Cinema Xanthis and Pantheon Theatre, showcasing a documentary about photographer Sebastiao Salgado.

This Brazilian social-documentary photographer and photo-journalist is known for having travelled to over 100 countries in order to complete his stunning projects, with his work being featured in numerous publications and touring exhibitions. Salgado’s work explores natural environments and the humans who inhabit them. His black-and-white photographs illuminate how the environment and humans are exploited to maximise profit for the global economic market.

The Salt of the Earth, made in 2014, is a biographical documentary, directed by Wim Wenders and the photographer’s son Juliano Ribeiro Salgado. The film follows Salgado from his beginnings as an economist, with his wife Lélia at his side; during a stint in Paris, Lélia bought a camera, and Sebastiao discovered his love of photography.

Both an homage and a timeline of his career, the film follows 40 years of Salgado’s work from South America to Africa, Europe, the Arctic and back home to Brazil, focusing on international conflicts, starvation and exodus, as well as natural landscapes in decline.

Well-received, the film was selected to compete in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Special Prize. So, to inspire a love of humanity in the week before Christmas, head down to Pantheon on December 20, to discover the man who has spent four decades documenting deprived societies in hidden corners of the world.

The Salt of the Earth

Screening of biographical documentary about photographer Sebastiao Salgado. December 20. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Subtitles: English and Greek. Free. Tel: 99-414788