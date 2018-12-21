Coffee Island named the Best Coffee Chain in Southern Europe in one of the highest profile awards in the coffee industry

Their teamwork, human-centric approach and innovation have won another great distinction for the Greek company, based in Patras.

A few days ago, the Greek business and coffee community claimed another great distinction. Coffee Island emerged as the Best Coffee Chain in Southern Europe, at the Allegra European Coffee Awards, part of the largest European Coffee Symposium.

The awards have been held for the 11th consecutive year with entries from all European countries. It is the second time Coffee Island wins this title, with its first success in 2016.

Coffee Island values the professional barista behind the brew above all, and unwaveringly aims to supply a perfect, high-quality product to every visitor. The Coffee Island team insist that the award belongs to all the employees of Coffee Island who helped make this a reality.

“This distinction makes us feel, once again, proud of the Coffee Island team and people. It is a result of teamwork and harmonious cooperation, and we would like to thank each one individually: our franchisees, who support the brand and the vision of Coffee Island; our baristas; our distributors, who are keenly educated and offer a unique coffee experience to our guests; and, of course, our customers, the 250.000 visitors who choose us every day,” said Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO of Coffee Island.

The winners in each category came from a shortlist of 10 companies, which were chosen from the 100 most recognized stakeholders in the EU cafeteria sector. It is worth noting that the criteria to make the shortlist are: brand dynamics, business performance, innovation, product & services quality, atmosphere and shop design, consumer loyalty, lawful & ethical business, and dedication to the general development of the industry. Once the shortlist for each category was selected, all those involved in the sector in the EU were invited to vote.

Coffee Island was declared as the Best Coffee Chain in Southern Europe (which includes Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Cyprus & Balkans) with illycaffé and Caffè Nero taking the next two places.