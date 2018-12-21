Authorities destroy salmonella-tainted tahini

Health authorities have destroyed 720 kilos of tahini that was contaminated with salmonella, which had been found at the port of Limassol.

It had been imported from a third country, health services director Alvertos Karis said. The tahini was destroyed immediately.

Karis said the health services have so far located various substandard products, which they had stopped from reaching the market.

A few days ago, the health services said they had seized over four tonnes of peanuts ridden with high levels of aflatoxins and around 300 kilos of dried apricots found to contain large quantities of preservatives.

The authorities have stepped up inspections in the run-up to Christmas and will continue through to the New Year.